A road traffic accident involving three cars – a Ford, a Volkswagen Passat and a Lexus – took place on the evening of 15 August in the Vinnytsia district.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Vinnytsia region.

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Official information

According to law enforcement officials, following the collision, the driver of the last car switched to another vehicle and left the scene. The car in question was stopped by patrol officers at one of the checkpoints.

All drivers have been identified and are being taken for breathalyser tests.

As of 11:00 p.m., there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

This information is being updated.

Read more: Parents of child road crash victims call on Verkhovna Rada to strengthen liability for systematic traffic violations

What are sources saying?

According to Censor.NET’s sources within law enforcement agencies, Chernivtsi businessman Ilia Pavliuk was involved in a road traffic accident and fled the scene. It is worth noting that the media link him to "Servant of the People". In particular, Pavlyuk is one of the leaders of the "Servant of the People" party’s election campaign. Furthermore, he is referred to as the "shadow supervisor" of a group of MPs from "Servant of the People".

The media have also described him as a businessman close to Zelenskyy.

According to our sources, Pavliuk has already been located and is currently undergoing a test to determine his level of intoxication.

Updated information

As the police later reported, investigators have launched a pretrial investigation into the traffic accident involving three cars.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of the Ford veered into oncoming traffic, where he collided with a Lexus. As a result of the impact, the Lexus, carried by its momentum, collided with a Volkswagen Passat. The driver of the Lexus, who had fled the scene in another vehicle, was stopped by patrol officers at one of the checkpoints.

The results of the medical examination showed that the drivers of the Lexus (2.46 per mille) and the Ford (1.6 per mille) were under the influence of alcohol. The driver of the Volkswagen Passat was sober.

The cars were impounded.

Investigators are conducting a criminal investigation into this incident under Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing.