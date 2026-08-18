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News Drone attack on Russian regions
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Moscow was hit by massive drone attack: Sobyanin reported that more than 180 UAVs were shot down

Attack on Moscow

On the night of Monday, August 18, 2026, Moscow and the surrounding region came under a massive drone attack.

This was announced by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

According to him, 620 drones attacked the airspace over the Moscow region last night and until 5 a.m.

Russian air defense forces reportedly shot down 180 of them directly within the region. Emergency response specialists are currently working at the crash sites.

Read more: Following strikes on oil refineries in Russia, petrol is being diverted from regions to Moscow amid new fuel shortage, - Reuters

Later, a Russian official reported that another 7 drones had allegedly been shot down.

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