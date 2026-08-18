Moscow was hit by massive drone attack: Sobyanin reported that more than 180 UAVs were shot down
On the night of Monday, August 18, 2026, Moscow and the surrounding region came under a massive drone attack.
This was announced by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
According to him, 620 drones attacked the airspace over the Moscow region last night and until 5 a.m.
Russian air defense forces reportedly shot down 180 of them directly within the region. Emergency response specialists are currently working at the crash sites.
Later, a Russian official reported that another 7 drones had allegedly been shot down.
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