TAF Industries and Upteko agree to establish joint venture in Denmark

Drone Industry

Leading Ukrainian defence technology company TAF Industries and Danish company Upteko, which specialises in innovative drone technologies, signed a memorandum of intent during DALO Industry Days in Herning, Denmark.

The company told Censor.NET’s Drone Industry project that the agreement establishes a strategic framework for industrial cooperation between the companies focused on UAV development and production.

The memorandum was signed by TAF Industries CEO Volodymyr Zinovskyi and Upteko founder Benjamin Meinertz.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Chief of Defence of Denmark General Michael Wiggers Hyldgaard; Lieutenant General Per Pugholm Olsen, Chief of the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO); international partners; and representatives of Denmark’s defence sector.

What is envisaged

The partnership provides for cooperation in expanding FPV drone production capacity, developing technologies and diversifying supply chains to improve their resilience and reliability.

The companies plan to manufacture thousands of drones per month beginning in early 2027. The cooperation is being implemented under the Build with Ukraine initiative.

"Upteko has a strong team of engineers with deep expertise in drones, electronics, software and hardware. TAF Industries, for its part, brings hands-on experience in rapidly scaling up production, optimising manufacturing processes and, most importantly, receiving direct feedback from Ukrainian defenders who use unmanned systems in real combat conditions every day," TAF Industries CEO Volodymyr Zinovskyi said.

According to him, the combination of Upteko’s engineering expertise and TAF Industries’ real-world experience creates a strong foundation for jointly developing and scaling up new solutions.

"We aim to shorten the path from a technological idea to its practical application and strengthen the resilience of supply chains," Zinovskyi added.

Upteko founder Benjamin Meinertz noted that establishing a manufacturing facility and development office outside Ukraine creates a solid foundation for cooperation in research, engineering and production.

About the companies

Upteko is a Danish technology company founded in 2018 that specialises in developing drone solutions for the maritime and industrial sectors.

The company combines expertise in unmanned systems, electronics, software and hardware development to create integrated solutions tailored to customer needs.

Upteko actively cooperates with industrial partners, government agencies and representatives of the maritime sector.

TAF Industries is a leading Ukrainian defence technology company that develops and manufactures combat-proven solutions.

Its portfolio includes more than 30 developments, including strike drones, interceptor drones, reconnaissance systems, UGVs, relay-carrier platforms, remote-control systems and AI solutions for the modern battlefield.

TAF Industries operates under a vertically integrated model, combining its own R&D centre, an extensive network of manufacturing facilities and a highly specialised engineering team.

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As previously reported, according to confirmed data, combat units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed more than 11,000 Russian UAVs of the Shahed, Geran and Gerbera types using high-speed Sting interceptor drones between the beginning of 2026 and mid-August.

Read more: Training version of Bebradron developed in Ukraine to train interceptor drone operators