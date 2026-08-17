Training version of Bebradron developed in Ukraine to train interceptor drone operators

Drone Industry

Ukrainian company BlueBird Tech has developed a training modification of the Bebradron fixed-wing UAV. The new version, called Bebradron-M, is intended, among other purposes, to train interceptor drone operators.

As reported by Censor.NET, Oboronka writes about this, citing BlueBird Tech.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Training against a real aerial target

Bebradron-M allows operators to practise detecting, pursuing and intercepting UAVs under conditions as close as possible to combat.

"Operators can detect, pursue and intercept a real target to gain practical experience under conditions close to combat," the developers explained.

The UAV can also simulate a decoy target during training to counter aerial reconnaissance. Foil materials are applied to its wings to increase its radar signature. This makes it possible to create additional radar returns and simulate scenarios involving large numbers of aerial targets.

Read more: Drone shot down over Romania most likely of Russian origin, - NATO

How Bebradron-M differs from combat version

The training modification is similar to the combat Bebradron in its design and operating principle but differs in its equipment.

Bebradron-M does not carry a warhead but can transport a payload of up to 2 kg. It also lacks cruise control and navigation systems.

The basic configuration includes a low-light camera, an analogue video link, a 915 MHz control system and a 6S3P battery.

Read more: "Dovbush T40" capable of striking targets in Siberia: Ministry of Defense has codified new UAV

Speed of up to 115 km/h

The training drone has a cruising speed of 70 km/h and a maximum speed of up to 115 km/h. It can remain airborne for up to 25 minutes, has a range of up to 30 km and operates at altitudes of between 200 and 700 metres.

The aircraft is controlled by an operator. It is launched using a pneumatic catapult and also features an automatic take-off function.

BlueBird Tech previously upgraded the basic Bebradron unmanned aerial system, including by equipping it with a rotating mast mechanism and implementing a wired connection for the ground control station.

Read more: Military receives over million drones through DOT-Chain Defence in year – Defence Ministry