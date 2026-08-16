Drone shot down over Romania most likely of Russian origin, - NATO

The Headquarters of the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO’s Allied Joint Forces in Europe believes the UAV shot down this Sunday in Romania was of Russian origin.

This was stated by campaign spokesperson Martin O'Donnell, according to Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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NATO's Response

A NATO spokesperson noted that following the incident in which a Spanish fighter jet shot down a drone over Romanian airspace, the Alliance is maintaining a high level of combat readiness to defend against any potential threats.

"Further details regarding the incident that occurred on Sunday are still under investigation, but it appears the drone is Russian," O'Donnell said.

See more: Drone debris found on beach in Romania: Holidaymakers evacuated. PHOTO

The Romanian Ministry of Defense did not disclose the drone's affiliation, noting only that radar systems detected it entering from the direction of Moldova, 24 km north of Galați.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that a Spanish F-18 shot down a drone that had entered Romanian airspace.

Read more: Romania spent about €1.5 million intercepting three Russian drones