Drone debris found on beach in Romania: Holidaymakers evacuated. PHOTO
Fragments of a drone were discovered on Friday afternoon on a beach at the Saturn resort in Romania, prompting the evacuation of holidaymakers.
This was reported by Antena 3, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the drone debris at the Saturn resort was spotted by lifeguards, who immediately called the emergency services. Police officers, gendarmes and personnel from the Constanța County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) arrived at the scene.
An operation is underway to retrieve the wreckage from the Black Sea and the beach area.
Holidaymakers were also evacuated from the beach until the inspections are completed.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that Romania declared two air-raid alerts on 13 August due to Russian strikes on the Odesa region. Radars detected an aerial target near the border with Ukraine, after which two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled.
- Drone debris of an unidentified type was discovered near the Romanian village of Costinești.
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