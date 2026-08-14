Drone debris found on beach in Romania: Holidaymakers evacuated. PHOTO

Fragments of a drone were discovered on Friday afternoon on a beach at the Saturn resort in Romania, prompting the evacuation of holidaymakers.

This was reported by Antena 3, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the drone debris at the Saturn resort was spotted by lifeguards, who immediately called the emergency services. Police officers, gendarmes and personnel from the Constanța County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) arrived at the scene.

An operation is underway to retrieve the wreckage from the Black Sea and the beach area.

Holidaymakers were also evacuated from the beach until the inspections are completed.

Read more: Romania spent about €1.5 million intercepting three Russian drones

Background