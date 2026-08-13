Romania issues air alert for second time in day due to Russian attack on Odesa region, F-16s scrambled

In Romania, on the morning of August 13, an air raid alert was issued for the second time that day due to Russian strikes on the Odesa region. Radars detected an aerial target near the border with Ukraine, after which two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled.

According to Censor.NET, citing Digi24, an alert has been issued for residents of the northern part of the Romanian county of Tulcea.

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An aerial target was detected near the border with Ukraine

According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, on August 13 at 09:02 a.m., the radar surveillance system detected an aerial target near the river border with Ukraine.

At 9:20 a.m., two F-16 fighter jets from the Romanian Air Force were scrambled from the 86th Air Base in Borcha to monitor the situation.

The National Military Command Center notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of the situation. At 09:13 a.m., residents of Tulcea County were alerted via the RO-Alert system.

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Residents were urged to take shelter

Romanian authorities warned the public of the risk of objects falling from the sky for approximately 90 minutes.

Residents of the northern part of Tulcea County were urged to remain calm and go to basements or civil defense shelters. Those unable to access a shelter were advised to stay inside buildings, away from windows and exterior walls.

This is the second RO-Alert warning in Romania on August 13. The first was issued around 1:30 a.m. amid a Russian attack on the Odesa region.