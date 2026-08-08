Romania warns of change in Russian drone tactics

Russia will continue to change its tactics for deploying drones that violate Romanian airspace. Romania will also have to constantly adapt its response measures.

According to Censor.NET, citing Digi24, this was stated by Radu Miruce, Romania's acting Minister of Defense.

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Miruce noted that Romania has already changed its approach to intercepting Russian drones after observing changes in Russia's tactics.

"Russia will continue to change its tactics, and we will have to constantly adapt," said the acting defense minister.

He also commented on one of the recent incidents, noting that he did not know exactly where the drone was headed. According to him, the drone was flying in a straight line and did not make any zigzagging maneuvers.

32 incidents were reported in Romania

When asked whether Russia was deliberately attacking Romania, Miruce said he could not confirm this.

At the same time, he emphasized that the drones—which, according to him, are of Russian origin—are entering Romanian airspace without permission and in violation of international law.

According to the official, 32 such incidents have been recorded since the start of the full-scale war. Some of the drones were carrying explosive charges, others only briefly crossed the Romanian border, while some drones penetrated the country’s airspace to a considerable distance.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Romania spent about 1.5 million euros to intercept three Russian drones

Miruce warned that a larger-scale raid could change the nature of the Romanian military's response.

"If 150 drones were to attack, that would mean peacetime is no longer an option. In such a situation, the Romanian army's response would be completely different," he said.

Romania Calls for Diplomatic Pressure

At the same time, the acting defense minister does not consider a military escalation necessary in response to the airspace violation.

In his view, a strong diplomatic protest against Russia is needed.

Miruță emphasized that Romania should not constantly have to expend its own resources to intercept drones launched from Russian territory that have no right to be in Romanian airspace.