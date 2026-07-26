Third drone shot down in Romania: Ministry of Defence provides details

The Ministry of Defence of Romania has provided details of the downing of a drone that violated the country’s airspace on 26 July.

This was reported by the acting Minister of Defence, Radu Miruță, according to Censor.NET.

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Neutralised after 5 minutes

It is reported that the drone was detected by the Ministry of National Defence’s radar systems outside Romanian airspace. It entered the country over Romanian territorial waters at 10:08, and five minutes later it was safely neutralised over the Black Sea within Romanian territorial waters.

"Every such incident confirms that Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine continues to pose risks beyond Ukraine’s borders. Romania will continue to resolutely defend its sovereignty and airspace, but these challenges must stop!", emphasised Miruță.

Read more: Costa on drone incident: Romania’s security is Europe’s security

What led up to it