Third drone shot down in Romania: Ministry of Defence provides details
The Ministry of Defence of Romania has provided details of the downing of a drone that violated the country’s airspace on 26 July.
This was reported by the acting Minister of Defence, Radu Miruță, according to Censor.NET.
Neutralised after 5 minutes
It is reported that the drone was detected by the Ministry of National Defence’s radar systems outside Romanian airspace. It entered the country over Romanian territorial waters at 10:08, and five minutes later it was safely neutralised over the Black Sea within Romanian territorial waters.
"Every such incident confirms that Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine continues to pose risks beyond Ukraine’s borders. Romania will continue to resolutely defend its sovereignty and airspace, but these challenges must stop!", emphasised Miruță.
What led up to it
- As a reminder, today the President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, announced that an F-16 fighter jet of the Romanian Air Force had shot down another drone over Romanian territorial waters in the Sulina-Kilia area. This is the third drone to be shot down in the last few days.
- On 24 July in Romania, an F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone that had entered the country’s airspace.
- On the morning of 25 July, the Romanian Air Force once again shot down a drone that had violated the country’s airspace.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password