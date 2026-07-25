Costa on drone incident: Romania’s security is Europe’s security

European Council President António Costa commented on the drone incursion into Romania. The EU has expressed its full solidarity and pledged to strengthen security along its eastern border.

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"We express our full solidarity with Romania and its people. Romania’s security is Europe’s security. We will continue to strengthen the EU’s security, resilience, and deterrence capabilities, particularly along our eastern border," he emphasized.

What led up to this?

On July 24 in Romania, an F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone that had entered the country's airspace.

On the morning of July 25, the Romanian Air Force once again shot down a drone that had violated the country's airspace.

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