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News shot down of drones in Romania
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Costa on drone incident: Romania’s security is Europe’s security

Drone incursion in Romania: Costa expresses solidarity and gratitude to the Air Force

European Council President António Costa commented on the drone incursion into Romania. The EU has expressed its full solidarity and pledged to strengthen security along its eastern border.

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"We express our full solidarity with Romania and its people. Romania’s security is Europe’s security. We will continue to strengthen the EU’s security, resilience, and deterrence capabilities, particularly along our eastern border," he emphasized.

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Romania (262) Costa Antonio (74)
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