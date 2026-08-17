"Dovbush T40" capable of striking targets in Siberia: Ministry of Defense has codified new UAV

Drone Industry

Deep reconnaissance and high-precision strikes on remote areas of russia—the Ministry of Defense has officially codified the domestic "Dovbush T40" unmanned aerial system.

This multifunctional strategic-level unmanned aircraft is designed to:

deep reconnaissance,

fire correction,

delivering high-precision strikes against enemy structures, equipment, and personnel at a considerable distance from the front line.

The "Dovbush T40" has a wingspan of nearly 5 meters and can remain airborne for more than a day. Its range is sufficient to strike targets beyond the Ural Mountains and in Russian Siberia.

Read more: For every $1 spent by Defense Forces to inflict damage, Russian Federation suffers losses of nearly $5, - Mission Control

Specifications of the "Dovbush T40" UAV

During testing, the UAV confirmed its stated tactical and technical specifications.

It has a number of advantages over similar aircraft:

extremely low radar cross-section;

high-performance engine with electronic fuel injection;

various target engagement options—kamikaze attacks or munitions drop;

innovative technological equipment.

In addition, the "Dovbush T40" is highly resistant to EW.

Read more: Defence Ministry codifies "Cyclops" UAS capable of intercepting "Shaheds"

"Dovbush T40" – one of the most effective UAVs

The "Dovbush T40" unmanned aerial vehicle was manufactured at a Ukrainian company with extensive experience in producing such aircraft.

The company’s "Dovbush T20" and "Kotyhoroshko" UAVs have been in combat use since 2022 and boast some of the highest performance metrics.

The "Dovbush T20" UAV became the optimal solution for medium-range reconnaissance, real-time artillery fire correction, and precision strikes. Based on feedback, it evolved into the longer-range and more powerful "Dovbush T40" strike system.

Read more: Innovative UAS, UGVs, and ammunition: Defense Ministry codifies 1,184 new weapons samples in six months, more than 90% of them are Ukrainian-made

As a reminder, since the beginning of 2026, the Ministry of Defense has certified and authorized the use of 413 UAVs by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Almost all of them are manufactured in Ukraine.