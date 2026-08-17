"Dovbush T40" capable of striking targets in Siberia: Ministry of Defense has codified new UAV
Drone Industry
Deep reconnaissance and high-precision strikes on remote areas of russia—the Ministry of Defense has officially codified the domestic "Dovbush T40" unmanned aerial system.
This multifunctional strategic-level unmanned aircraft is designed to:
- deep reconnaissance,
- fire correction,
- delivering high-precision strikes against enemy structures, equipment, and personnel at a considerable distance from the front line.
The "Dovbush T40" has a wingspan of nearly 5 meters and can remain airborne for more than a day. Its range is sufficient to strike targets beyond the Ural Mountains and in Russian Siberia.
Specifications of the "Dovbush T40" UAV
During testing, the UAV confirmed its stated tactical and technical specifications.
It has a number of advantages over similar aircraft:
- extremely low radar cross-section;
- high-performance engine with electronic fuel injection;
- various target engagement options—kamikaze attacks or munitions drop;
- innovative technological equipment.
In addition, the "Dovbush T40" is highly resistant to EW.
"Dovbush T40" – one of the most effective UAVs
The "Dovbush T40" unmanned aerial vehicle was manufactured at a Ukrainian company with extensive experience in producing such aircraft.
The company’s "Dovbush T20" and "Kotyhoroshko" UAVs have been in combat use since 2022 and boast some of the highest performance metrics.
The "Dovbush T20" UAV became the optimal solution for medium-range reconnaissance, real-time artillery fire correction, and precision strikes. Based on feedback, it evolved into the longer-range and more powerful "Dovbush T40" strike system.
As a reminder, since the beginning of 2026, the Ministry of Defense has certified and authorized the use of 413 UAVs by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Almost all of them are manufactured in Ukraine.
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