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The Ukrainian Armed Forces are making effective use of their resources—the cost of enemy losses is several times higher than the cost of inflicting those losses. These figures have been confirmed by the Mission Control module in the DELTA combat system.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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Mission Control was implemented six months ago. Today, 50,000 missions are processed through this tool every week, and more than 230,000 reports are submitted.

Every combat mission is recorded in Mission Control. Military personnel analyze what worked, what didn’t, and why, in order to adjust tactics for the next mission and avoid repeating mistakes blindly.

How much does it cost to destroy enemy targets?

Mission Control has made it possible not only to plan and record missions, but also to assess their cost-effectiveness.

For example, in June, every dollar spent by the Defense Forces on strikes inflicted nearly five dollars in losses on russia. This figure demonstrates how much more cost-effective our strikes are compared to the enemy’s defense.

The system tracks the value of assets lost by the enemy: from hundreds of dollars for telecommunications equipment to hundreds of thousands for air defense systems and similar high-value targets.

Read more: Ukraine has disabled 7 of the 10 largest logistics centers of Wildberries, - Ministry of Defense

Specifically, in June:

the elimination of a single enemy soldier cost the Defense Forces $3,032 (maintaining that soldier costs Russia approximately $65,000);

the elimination of a piece of military equipment—$2,674;

the destruction of an infrastructure facility—$1,487.

In every category, the enemy's expenditures are many times greater than ours.

Read more: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry announces strikes on Russia after "freeze" threats: "Winter will be hot"

Data on each mission helps to act more precisely on the front lines

Mission Control categorizes all missions by type—reconnaissance, strike, logistics, evacuation—as well as by depth—20+ and 50+ km. For each unit deployed, you can see: what it’s targeting, how effective it is, the cost of the strike, and the economic damage inflicted on the enemy.

At the same time, you can see the flip side—which of our own equipment is being taken out of action, at what depth, and under what circumstances. This allows us to quickly adapt to changing conditions on the front lines.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense continues to implement technologies so that each mission makes the next one more precise and helps save the lives of defenders by replacing risky actions with cheaper and more accurate strikes.

See more: Ministry of Defence plans to modernise infrastructure of military medical facilities and strengthen medical support, - Khmara. PHOTOS

The Ministry of Defense previously reported that the DELTA combat system detects more than 6,600 enemy targets hit each day.