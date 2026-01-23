Ministry of Defence launches Mission Control project, which will combine all drone operations into single digital system, - Fedorov

Drone Industry

Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of a revolutionary project called Mission Control, which aims to integrate all drone operations into a single digital system.

Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Technological warfare

"Modern warfare is technological. Thanks to eBals, we fully understand what is happening with drones on the battlefield. We can see the tasks performed, their intensity and the contribution of each crew. But this is not enough to defeat the enemy even more effectively.



That is why we are launching Mission Control, a drone control system in the DELTA combat ecosystem. I have already signed the relevant order," the defence minister said.

Read more: Two months of DELTA use at all levels of Armed Forces of Ukraine: over 130 thousand enemy targets destroyed and damaged

What is it about?

Fedorov emphasised that this is a revolutionary project, where each crew contributes to the system:

UAV type,

launch point,

route,

task.

"We are getting rid of the paper army, which takes up the military's time and focus. All data is generated automatically based on the actual work of the crews. For the first time, commanders are getting a complete picture of mission execution in real time — without manual reports and bureaucracy," he said.

Read more: Ukraine’s DELTA becomes primary command system for joint team at NATO exercises

According to Fedorov, the next step is to launch the same management system for artillery.

"Soon we will have complete information on drone crews, commanders, monthly ratings and statistics for the entire corps. This will speed up management decisions — without manual mode and intuition," he added.

From chaos to controlled warfare

The Minister of Defence noted that Brave1 has a war mathematics department, and this experience is already being scaled up to the defence system.

Read more: Digital Logistics Support Management system now officially operating in AFU – Shmyhal

"We are moving from chaos and fragmented data to a controlled, technological war, where decisions are made based on accurate figures, not assumptions. This is the new logic of war: to fight systematically, technologically and effectively, while preserving the lives of our military personnel," Fedorov said.