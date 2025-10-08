Two months of DELTA use at all levels of Armed Forces of Ukraine: over 130 thousand enemy targets destroyed and damaged

In the two months since the DELTA system was introduced, more than 130,000 destroyed and damaged enemy targets have been verified at all levels of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 25% of which are enemy personnel.

This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the order to introduce DELTA gave the Armed Forces a legal basis for its widespread use.

During this time, automatic reporting and analytics in the DELTA system have expanded:

for reconnaissance - the military can report on detected targets at a distance of more than 20 km from the line of combat contact. Additional incentives have been introduced for reconnaissance.

for logistical missions using ground robotic complexes.

DELTA is increasingly moving towards a data-driven concept of warfare, where analytics and battlefield information become an additional but indispensable tool for making critical decisions.

A series of updates to the technology for automatic detection of enemy equipment by artificial intelligence has already been implemented. Thanks to this mechanism, the accuracy of detection of equipment is 70% of unique units, and the average detection time is 2.2 seconds. In parallel, work is underway to launch the night detection functionality.

"Today, DELTA, helping the military to act faster, more accurately and more coherently, has become a real digital weapon. This is an example of Ukrainian innovations that are changing the battlefield and setting new standards for partners," the message says.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian DELTA combat system became the main control system for the joint command of the participating countries in the NATO REPMUS 2025 exercises.