Digital Logistics Support Management system now officially operating in AFU – Shmyhal

The Logistics Support Management system is now officially operating in the military and is used to manage logistics, procurement, and finance.

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a Facebook post, Censor.NET reports.

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System moved into permanent operation

"The Ministry of Defense has moved the digital Logistics Support Management system into permanent operation. It is now officially operating in the military and is used to manage logistics, procurement, and finance," Shmyhal said.

He said the military has received a single resource management ecosystem, from the strategic level down to each military unit.

"It automates defense procurement processes and financial accounting. It is a fast tool that minimizes bureaucracy and makes resource management convenient and transparent," the minister said.

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System built on SAP

The system is built on SAP, a defense resource management solution used by more than 90% of NATO countries’ militaries.

"This makes it possible to see available resources in real time, track their movement, plan deliveries, and make decisions based on up-to-date data," the Defense Minister said.

More than 1,000 military units are already working in the system.

It covers key areas, from UAVs and ground weapon systems to rear-area support.

In the future, the range of available functions in the system will be expanded.

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