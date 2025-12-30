Defense Ministry tests online military registration via Reserve+

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has begun testing military registration via the Reserve+ app. Soon, some citizens will be able to register remotely, without in-person visits to TCRs and without paperwork.

The Ministry of Defense press service said this, according to Censor.NET.

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To join the testing, applicants must fill out a form.

Who can take part in the testing

The testing is open to men who are not yet registered for military service and

who either turn 17 in 2026

in 2026 or are aged 25 to 59 at the time of applying.

Read more: MoD plans to shorten list of diseases that determine unfitness for service – Reshetylova

How it works

Fill out the participation form. Wait for an email invitation. Install Reserve+ or update to the latest version. Follow the in-app instructions and submit an application. Receive confirmation and your Reserve ID document.

Online registration is currently unavailable for women who are subject to military registration by specialty; they must register through TСR and SS (Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support). Men aged 18 to 24 are not yet included in the testing.

Online registration reduces bureaucracy, eases the burden on TCR and SS, and simplifies the procedure for citizens.