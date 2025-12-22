MoD plans to shorten list of diseases that determine unfitness for service – Reshetylova

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has prepared changes to the criteria that determine citizens’ fitness for service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Military Ombudsperson Olha Reshetylova said this in an interview with Glavkom, Censor.NET reports.

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What the Ministry of Defense is preparing

Reshetylova explained that the current system of the military medical commission (MMC) does not provide for in-depth diagnostics. According to her, if a conscript has health problems they are aware of, their task is to ensure these problems are recorded in their registration data.

In practice, the MMC conducts a superficial health check: if there are no obvious signs of illness, a person is deemed fit for service.

The ombudsperson stresses that fitness should be determined comprehensively, taking into account overall health, rather than through a formal assessment of each illness separately.

Read more: Service members should not handle mobilization, system needs reform – Reshetylova

She also notes that in wartime, constant нагрузка and stress can quickly worsen the health even of people who were relatively healthy at the time of mobilization.

Shortage of personnel in the army

Reshetylova explained that current health requirements have been significantly lowered due to a shortage of personnel.

"As far as I know, amendments to Order No. 402 have been prepared. But I cannot say what stage they are at now. I know that the Ministry of Defense’s health department was preparing to exclude certain diseases from the list of those that determine fitness," the military ombudsperson added.

Read more: Extension of term of MMC for those with limited fitness is not foreseen yet, - Ministry of Defence