Extension of term of MMC for those with limited fitness is not foreseen yet, - Ministry of Defence

Updating status of limited fitness

By 5 June, all citizens recognised as limitedly fit for military service must undergo a military medical commission again.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Dmytro Lazutkin, on television, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I'm not an oracle, I'm a spokesman and I can't predict anything here, but... there is no plan to extend the deadline. And, in principle, there is enough time, especially given that there are at least two ways to do it," he said.

To undergo the MMC, you need to receive a referral through the "Reserve+" app or in person at the TCR and SS, then undergo a medical commission and receive an updated decision on your fitness for military service.

Defense Ministry (1769) Military Medical Commission (70)
