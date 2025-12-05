Service members should not handle mobilization, system needs reform – Reshetylova

Service members should not be directly engaged in mobilization.

This was reported on Facebook by military ombudswoman Olha Reshetylova, Censor.NET writes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Problems with mobilisation

Commenting on the killing of a Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) service member and Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) veteran Yurii Bondarenko in Lviv, Reshetilova noted that service members should not be responsible for direct mobilization.

"The tasks of the military are to draw up the mobilization plan, put people on the rolls, and allocate personnel.

Read more: Mobilization in Ukraine provides for conscription of about 30,000 people per month – Zelenskyy

Notification, bringing people in, detention, bringing to justice, propaganda and shaping the relevant information policy should be handled by the executive authorities, local self-government bodies and law enforcement agencies.

When all these institutions stepped aside and shifted the responsibility onto the shoulders of those who do not have the relevant capacity, the consequences were obvious and predictable. The consequences have already come," she explained.

Read more: 19,000 cases of evading mobilisation registered: far fewer convictions, - media

Changes are needed

According to the military ombudswoman, what is needed is both mobilization reform from the state and efforts by civil society, the media and concerned citizens to counter the flood of ignorance, irresponsibility and Russian information and psychological operations (IPSO).

"My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Yurii Bondarenko. Eternal glory to the Warrior. I very much count on a fair trial for his killer, as well as for the attackers on other TCC service members across the country," Reshetylova added.

Read more: 19,000 cases of evading mobilisation registered: far fewer convictions, - media

Background

On the evening of 3 December in Lviv, a service member of the Halytskyi-Frankivskyi TTCR and SS was fatally wounded during an ID check.

A man who refused to identify himself and acted aggressively stabbed service member Yurii Bondarenko, damaging his aorta. The victim was taken to hospital but, despite doctors’ efforts, died from critical blood loss. Another soldier was struck in the head.

Later, the suspect Kedruk was remanded in custody for 60 days.

Read: Mass violations of military rights were found during inspections of some assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Reshetilova



