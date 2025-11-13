Mobilization in Ukraine provides for conscription of about 30,000 people per month – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the issue of expanding mobilization as one of the most difficult challenges for the state, the military and society.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Bloomberg.
Responding to a question about whether temporary withdrawals on the front could require increased mobilization, Zelenskyy said:
"The issue of people is the most sensitive and the most difficult, for me, for the soldiers, for the people, for society, and for our partners."
The president stressed that the size of Ukraine’s army cannot be compared to Russia’s due to the difference in the scale of the countries. Even if the military pushes for expanding mobilization, he said, the economic dimension must be considered — people work, pay taxes, and those funds support the defense effort.
"So a balance has to be found," Zelenskyy added.
He noted that the current mobilization system, based on military decisions, provides for the conscription of roughly 30,000 people each month. The President also said that Ukraine’s partners raise this issue as well, but "they are not on the battlefield and do not face the realities our country faces."
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