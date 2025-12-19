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News Marine drones of Ukraine Ukraine–US cooperation
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US delegation tests maritime drones during Ukraine visit: Kyiv offers partnership

US delegation tests Ukraine’s maritime drones – MoD

A US delegation recently met with Ukrainian manufacturers and conducted the first official tests of Ukraine’s maritime drones.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry press service said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Maritime drone tests

Representatives of the US Navy and the US Department of Defense made two visits to Ukraine to review Ukrainian maritime drones and conduct the first official tests.

  • The US delegation reviewed the technical capabilities of several platforms and met with Ukrainian manufacturers.

Read more: Defense technology leap forward: Poland tests its own suborbital rocket

Ukraine offers cooperation

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry offered the US side "solutions that have already proven effective in special operations and combat conditions."

"Ukraine is offering the United States a strategic partnership. Ukraine’s defense industry is shaping the global unmanned systems market and is integrating into the global security architecture through the experience of modern warfare," the ministry added.

Read more: Ukrainian Armor successfully tests Protector UGV

  • As reported earlier, on November 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bloomberg that Ukraine had begun producing interceptor drones together with the United States.

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