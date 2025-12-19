US delegation tests maritime drones during Ukraine visit: Kyiv offers partnership
A US delegation recently met with Ukrainian manufacturers and conducted the first official tests of Ukraine’s maritime drones.
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry press service said this, Censor.NET reports.
Maritime drone tests
Representatives of the US Navy and the US Department of Defense made two visits to Ukraine to review Ukrainian maritime drones and conduct the first official tests.
- The US delegation reviewed the technical capabilities of several platforms and met with Ukrainian manufacturers.
Ukraine offers cooperation
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry offered the US side "solutions that have already proven effective in special operations and combat conditions."
"Ukraine is offering the United States a strategic partnership. Ukraine’s defense industry is shaping the global unmanned systems market and is integrating into the global security architecture through the experience of modern warfare," the ministry added.
- As reported earlier, on November 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bloomberg that Ukraine had begun producing interceptor drones together with the United States.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password