Defense technology leap forward: Poland tests its own suborbital rocket

Poland has successfully tested a new suborbital rocket at the Central Air Force Test Range in Ustka.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Cezary Tomczyk, who was quoted by Interfax Ukraine.

Poland develops national defense technologies

According to Tomchik, the launch of the rocket was an important milestone in the development of national defense technologies.

"Today saw the successful launch of a three-stage suborbital rocket developed by a consortium comprising the Military Institute of Armament Technology, Military Aviation Plant No. 1 in Łódź, and Gamrat," he said.

The official emphasized that the rocket fully completed its flight program: separation of stages, guidance to a specified point in space, and flight along a specified trajectory. "It reached an altitude of 65 km, performing a safe and stable flight," he said.

The Polish Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the tests confirmed the operability of key national technologies and were a step toward the further development of the country's missile programs.

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