US will begin immediate nuclear weapons testing, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has instructed the Pentagon to immediately begin testing American nuclear weapons.

According to Censor.NET, Trump wrote about this on the social network TruthSocial.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," the post states.

The head of the White House emphasised that the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country.

"This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office," trump said.

It is still unclear whether Trump meant full-scale nuclear explosions, testing of delivery systems, or subcritical tests, when nuclear warheads are tested but without an explosion.

In recent days, Vladimir Putin has announced the testing of two weapons with nuclear power plants: first, the "Burevestnik" cruise missile, then the "Poseidon" underwater drone. Russia has not announced any tests of nuclear weapons.

US nuclear weapons

The United States was the first country to develop nuclear weapons and the only one to use them in combat (the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945). The US nuclear doctrine is based on deterrence: the existence of a combat-ready arsenal is intended to prevent the use of nuclear weapons against the United States or its allies. The US arsenal includes the "nuclear triad":

submarines with ballistic missiles (SLBM)

intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM)

strategic bombers with nuclear capability.

According to estimates by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), there are approximately 3,708 warheads in the US arsenal. Of these, approximately 1,770 are deployed warheads (i.e., those that are on standby or on combat duty). In addition, a large number of warheads are in reserve or awaiting disposal.

Nuclear weapons testing

The last full-scale nuclear test at the Nevada Test Site (USA) — an underground explosion codenamed Divider — took place on 23 September 1992.

Since then, the United States has not conducted any similar nuclear tests.

