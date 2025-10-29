France has put into service the upgraded M51.3 ballistic missile with a TNO-2 nuclear warhead. It has a range of up to 10,000 km and will form the basis of the naval nuclear forces on Le Triomphant submarines.

According to Censor.NET, citing LB.UA, this was reported by Naval News.

The new missiles will be deployed on Le Triomphant-class nuclear submarines, which form the backbone of the French nuclear deterrent's maritime component.

Features of the M51.3 missile

The M51.3 was developed by ArianeGroup under the supervision of the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA). It features increased range, accuracy, and the ability to overcome air defense systems. The missile is equipped with a new TNO-2 nuclear warhead developed by the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).

"This deployment marks the completion of the M51.3 and TNO-2 programs, launched in 2014 and 2013, respectively. They ensure the continuity of our strategic capabilities," the French Ministry of Defense said.

Characteristics of M51.3 missile

According to publicly available data,

The missile weighs about 52 tons.

is 12 m long

diameter 2.3 m,

Its range reaches 8,000–10,000 km at speeds of up to 25 Mach.

The M51 engine became the basis for the solid-fuel boosters of the European Ariane 5 launch vehicle.

The first test launch of the M51 took place in 2006, and the new version, the M51.3, was successfully tested for the first time in November 2023.

As noted, in September 2025, the DGA already signed a contract with ArianeGroup to develop the next generation — M51.4, which will have even greater range and accuracy, strengthening France's nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Let us recall that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin reported on the "successful" testing of the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle with a nuclear power plant, which "has no equivalent in the world."