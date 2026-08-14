Ukraine’s Defence Ministry announces strikes on Russia after "freeze" threats: "Winter will be hot"

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has responded to the Russian Defence Ministry, which threatened to "freeze" Ukraine during the winter. Kyiv announced a new campaign.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Ukraine responds to Russian threats

In response to Russia’s insinuations, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry promised the enemy a hot winter, illustrating the message with an image of drones flying to bomb oil refineries.

"When the cold comes, birds fly to burning lands," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry responded.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to threats of Russian Ministry of Defense: "We will warm ourselves with fire of Russian refineries"

Background

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry published a post in which it threatened Ukraine with strikes during the winter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "freezing" the war along the current front line is currently the fastest path to peace.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry of the occupying country said that it would not agree to "freeze" the war unless its alleged "root causes" were eliminated.

See more: One-fifth of Wildberries warehouse in Bashkortostan gutted by fire following Ukrainian strike. SATELLITE IMAGES