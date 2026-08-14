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Ukraine’s Defence Ministry announces strikes on Russia after "freeze" threats: "Winter will be hot"
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has responded to the Russian Defence Ministry, which threatened to "freeze" Ukraine during the winter. Kyiv announced a new campaign.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Ukraine responds to Russian threats
In response to Russia’s insinuations, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry promised the enemy a hot winter, illustrating the message with an image of drones flying to bomb oil refineries.
"When the cold comes, birds fly to burning lands," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry responded.
Background
- Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry published a post in which it threatened Ukraine with strikes during the winter.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "freezing" the war along the current front line is currently the fastest path to peace.
- At the same time, the Foreign Ministry of the occupying country said that it would not agree to "freeze" the war unless its alleged "root causes" were eliminated.
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