Russia has stated that it will not agree to a "freeze" on the war without addressing its alleged "causes."

This was stated by Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As Russian President Vladimir Putin has said on numerous occasions, no ‘freeze’ is possible without addressing the causes of this crisis," Lavrov's deputy said.

Galuzin also complained about the Defense Forces’ strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure.

"We hope there will be an adequate response from the international community, particularly from the U.S. and European countries," he added.

Galuzin considers U.S. actions regarding Ukraine to be "contradictory."

"The ongoing supply of American weapons to the Kyiv regime, the provision of intelligence data, and other forms of assistance speak for themselves and are inconsistent with the pursuit of peace," said the deputy foreign minister of the occupying country.

Read more: Russian Foreign Ministry urges Russians to prepare for prolonged war against Ukraine – Russian media

Background

As a reminder, on July 22, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner. During the meeting, the parties discussed stepping up diplomatic efforts and steps toward peace.

On July 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

American blogger Laura Loomer announced a possible visit to Ukraine by representatives of U.S. President Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Zelenskyy also later stated that a visit to Kyiv by Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could take place within two weeks.

Read more: Kremlin says Russia is ready to return to negotiations once it has fully occupied Donbas, - Bloomberg