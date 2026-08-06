Russian Foreign Ministry urges Russians to prepare for prolonged war against Ukraine – Russian media

The Russian Foreign Ministry has urged Russians to prepare for a prolonged continuation of the war against Ukraine. Moscow says it sees no prospects for a peaceful settlement in the near future.

Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, said this in an interview with the Russian state propaganda agency TASS, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Russian diplomat, European countries have allegedly opted for the continuation of the war and are not interested in reaching agreements.

"Europe will continue to finance Ukraine. For our part, we must be prepared for fairly prolonged hostilities, but with a well-thought-out strategy," Miroshnik said.

This is not the first time the Russian authorities have made such statements. In July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow would continue the war until it achieved the objectives outlined by Vladimir Putin in June 2024. These include Ukraine’s de facto capitulation, the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the recognition of the occupied territories as Russian, Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership, as well as the so-called "demilitarisation" and "denazification".

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that the Kremlin could announce a new wave of mobilisation after the September State Duma elections due to a shortage of personnel needed to continue the war. Analysts at the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have also reported that Russia is preparing the legal framework for a new mobilisation.

Read more: Kremlin may impose martial law after elections over problems on battlefield – Russian media