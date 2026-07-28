Kremlin may impose martial law after elections over problems on battlefield – Russian media

Russian government circles have begun discussing the possibility of imposing martial law after the autumn elections. According to sources, the Kremlin could take such a step in the event of serious setbacks on the battlefield or difficulties replenishing the army.

As reported by Censor.NET, Russian media outlets, including Vyorstka, have reported this.

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According to the outlet’s sources, both the full imposition of martial law and the introduction of some of its elements are being considered. Under Russian law, a decree by the Russian president specifying the date on which the regime takes effect would be sufficient.

If martial law is imposed, the authorities would receive sweeping powers to tighten control over the country. Possible measures include banning public gatherings, cancelling elections, restricting the activities of political parties and civil society organisations, tightening censorship, imposing a curfew and restricting citizens’ movement. The law also allows the civilian population and property to be used for tasks related to defence needs.

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Sources claim that some members of Russia’s security establishment have long advocated switching to a more rigid model of governance and mobilising all the country’s resources to continue the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, the Kremlin may refrain from formally declaring martial law and instead continue gradually expanding the restrictions already in place. In particular, strict military censorship is in force in Russia, while publishing information that contradicts the official position of the Russian Defence Ministry carries criminal liability.

Russia has officially imposed martial law only in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

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