Zelenskyy held meeting on diplomatic strikes against Russia: It was agreed to continue operations and list of priority targets was updated

On Sunday, 26 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting regarding diplomatic strikes on targets in the Russian Federation.

He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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A distance of over 3,000 km and new goals

"The plan for Ukraine’s long-haul transport sanctions against Russia over this war is being implemented in line with the priorities set," the head of state emphasised.

The President noted that the strike ranges now exceed 3,000 kilometres, and that Ukraine is continuing to build up its capabilities to operate over even greater distances.

According to Zelenskyy, the strategic depth of the rear – which has long been a Russian advantage – is now becoming a particular problem for Russia’s political and military leadership, as the bulk of Russia’s air defence systems are concentrated around Moscow, government residences, the Crimean Bridge and St Petersburg.

Read more: Zelenskyy has reacted to Russia’s strike on Chernihiv: "This is deliberate Russian terror, for which there is absolutely no military justification.". VIDEO

Over 1,000 live-fire exercises a year

"We have already demonstrated that Ukrainian drones are capable of striking targets, in particular, in the Ural region, in Siberia and other areas far from Moscow. This year alone, since the launch of our long-range sanctions plan, more than a thousand strike missions have already been carried out. Oil facilities, critical military production sites and systemically important Russian logistics facilities have been struck," said the head of state.

He said that at today’s meeting we agreed to continue our operations and updated the list of priority targets – in line with the actual impact on Russia and its ability to continue and prolong this war.

Long-range pressure as a path to diplomacy

"The main aim is for our long-range pressure to push Russia even further towards diplomacy by complicating the production of weapons components, causing oil and other economic losses, and bringing this war back to its ‘home port’," Zelenskyy emphasised.

The President added that Ukraine had put forward "all the necessary proposals to Russia’s political leadership to bring the war to an end with a dignified peace".

"All our partners know what is required. Our precision is effectively helping to create the conditions for genuine diplomacy," said the Head of State.