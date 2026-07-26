Zelenskyy has reacted to Russia’s strike on Chernihiv: "This is deliberate Russian terror, for which there is absolutely no military justification.". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the Russian Federation’s strike on a supermarket in Chernihiv. He emphasised the need to tighten international sanctions against Russia and called on partners to provide Ukraine with more resources to defend its airspace.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on a supermarket in Chernihiv

"The Russians continue to ‘target’ ordinary civilian sites. An utterly cynical drone strike on an ordinary supermarket in Chernihiv. They simply struck at people for no military reason whatsoever," the president said.

According to him, there are currently reports of thirteen people injured and killed, including a child.

"My condolences to the families and loved ones. All the necessary emergency services are currently on the scene and providing assistance to those affected," said Zelenskyy.

See more: Russians attacked Chernihiv region with strike UAV: five people injured, including three children. PHOTO

Air strike on Zaporizhzhia

He also noted that the Russians had bombed Zaporizhzhia today. One person was killed in the strikes, and there are also those who have been injured. He expressed his condolences to the family of the person who died.

Call on the international community to increase pressure on Russia

"This is deliberate Russian terror, for which there is absolutely no military justification. We need tougher sanctions against Russia, more support for Ukraine, more resources to defend our airspace and more capabilities for our soldiers," added the head of state.

Strike on Chernihiv

It was previously reported that Russian forces attacked Chernihiv with a drone, which struck an ATB supermarket in the ZAZ district. According to preliminary reports, two people were killed, including a 10-year-old child. More than 10 people were injured.