Russia struck ATB supermarket in Chernihiv: two dead, including child, and 13 injured. PHOTO

Russian forces attacked Chernihiv with a drone, which struck an ATB supermarket in the ZAZ district. According to preliminary reports, two people were killed, including a 10-year-old child.

This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, as reported by Censor.NET.

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"An unmanned aerial vehicle has been confirmed to have struck the ATB supermarket in the ZAZ district. The consequences of the attack are being assessed," he wrote.

Victims of the attack on ATB

At present, two people are known to have been killed and four injured.

Sadly, a 10-year-old child is among the dead.

One person is in a serious condition.



Emergency services are at the scene. Details of the attack’s consequences are being clarified.

Read more: Over 100,000 customers left without power in Chernihiv region due to Russian attack

Updates

"Updated information: The number of injured has risen to seven", - wrote Bryzhynskyi.

At 17:33, Bryzhynskyi reported updated information regarding the casualties. The number of injured has risen to 13, comprising 4 men and 9 women. Three people were hospitalised with moderate injuries. The others received outpatient treatment.