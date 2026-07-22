Over 100,000 customers left without power in Chernihiv region due to Russian attack

Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Chernihiv region, leaving more than 100,000 customers without electricity.

This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo JSC, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

The company said that the enemy attack had damaged an energy facility.

More than 100,000 customers in the city of Chernihiv and the Chernihiv and Koriukivka districts were left without power.

Read more: Ukraine must prepare for even more severe Russian attacks on critical infrastructure this winter, - Butusov

Restoration work

The company said that repair crews would begin restoration work as soon as the security situation permits.

See more: Russians killed man in Chernihiv region; three people were injured, including 12-year-old girl. PHOTOS