Over 100,000 customers left without power in Chernihiv region due to Russian attack
Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Chernihiv region, leaving more than 100,000 customers without electricity.
This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo JSC, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
The company said that the enemy attack had damaged an energy facility.
More than 100,000 customers in the city of Chernihiv and the Chernihiv and Koriukivka districts were left without power.
Restoration work
The company said that repair crews would begin restoration work as soon as the security situation permits.
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