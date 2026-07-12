Russians killedman in Chernihiv region; three people were injured, including 12-year-old girl. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been carrying out strikes on settlements in the Chernihiv region; in particular, there have been fatalities and injuries in Chernihiv and the Koryukivka community.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus, and the press service of the Chernihiv regional police, as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Attack on the Koryukivka community

Yesterday evening, a Russian attack drone struck a courtyard in a village in the Koriukivka district. Sadly, a 44-year-old local resident, who was outside at the time, was killed.

In addition, a 12-year-old girl sustained shrapnel wounds.

A 60-year-old civilian man – who suffered a barotrauma, and a 62-year-old woman, who experienced an acute stress reaction, were also injured.

It is reported that the victims received all necessary medical assistance and were taken to hospitals. Two residential buildings were damaged by the explosion.

See more: Ruscists have been targeting petrol stations and energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region over past 24 hours. PHOTOS

Strike on Chernihiv

In Chernihiv, during an enemy attack, a strike UAV exploded in the suburbs.

A 56-year-old civilian man was injured. He was given first aid at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Windows and façades of nearby houses were damaged.

Other strikes

In Semenivka, the roof of one of the shops caught fire following a ‘Molniya’ strike – the fire was extinguished.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, a ‘Lancet’ strike hit a lorry with a semi-trailer – the vehicle sustained significant damage.

In the Krutivska community, a "Geran" strike hit a warehouse belonging to a food industry enterprise. The fire was extinguished.

It is also reported that energy and transport infrastructure came under attack over the past 24 hours.

See more: Russians attacked Snovsk district in Chernihiv region: petrol station and business were damaged. PHOTO

Consequences of the strikes





