Russians attacked Snovsk district in Chernihiv region: petrol station and business were damaged. PHOTO

Russian drones have been striking the Snovsk community in the Chernihiv region over the past 24 hours. A petrol station, an agricultural enterprise and machinery have been damaged; there have been no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

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He noted that during the day, the Russians struck a petrol station in Snovsk with ‘Gerbera’ UAV. In the evening, a strike on the enterprise was recorded, where a storage tank was damaged.

"During the night, there was a ‘Gerbera’ attack on an agricultural enterprise – lorries and a farm building caught fire. After midnight, there was another strike on the town – a forklift truck was damaged. Firefighters were at the impact sites and extinguished the fires. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," added Chaus.

Consequences of the attack







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