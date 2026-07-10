Ruscists have been targeting petrol stations and energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region over past 24 hours. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked a petrol station, a water supply facility and an energy infrastructure site in the Chernihiv region.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Yesterday, Russian troops struck petrol stations in Kholmy and Koriukivka using ‘Molniya’ and ‘Gerbera’ drones.
"Also during the day in Koriukivka, there was a strike on the grounds of a water supply facility. Late in the evening, a ‘Gerbera’ strike hit a timber processing enterprise. A fire broke out at the impact site; the fire was extinguished by emergency services.
A ‘Molniya’ struck a farm in the village of Novhorod-Siverska community. Storage facilities and a combine harvester were damaged," said the regional governor.
An energy facility was also hit by Russian forces.
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