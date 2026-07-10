Day in the Kharkiv region: Russians killed one person, seven injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupying forces have attacked a number of settlements in the Kharkiv region, resulting in one fatality. Seven people were injured.

This was reported by the press office of the regional prosecutor’s office, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

In the morning, the invaders attacked the village of Mala Danilivka in the Kharkiv district, presumably using a ‘Geran-3’ type UAV. Residential buildings were damaged. A man and a woman suffered acute stress reactions.

"On 9 July at around 11:45 p.m., a Russian strike drone, believed to be a ‘Geran-3’, struck a residential area in the town of Valky in the Bohodukhiv district. A 50-year-old woman was killed in the attack. A 23-year-old female resident was injured, and a 27-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction," the statement said.

Read: Russia launched 137 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces neutralised 114 targets. INFOGRAPHIC

Also yesterday, the occupiers struck a petrol station in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with an FPV drone using fibre-optic cables.

A fire broke out, damaging a fuel pump and the petrol station canopy. No one was injured.

"At around 16:30, an enemy UAV, preliminarily identified as a ‘Geran-2’, struck the village of Krasnokutsk in the Bohodukhiv district. The attack caused a fire in a shop and also damaged neighbouring commercial premises. Three people were injured," the prosecutor’s office added.

See more: Russians shell car in Zolochiv: four people affected, including 5-month-old girl. PHOTO





