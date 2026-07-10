Russia launched 137 UAVs at Ukraine: Air defense forces shot down 114 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 10, the Russians launched 137 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The enemy launched attacks using Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk.

Read more: Invaders struck transport infrastructure of Mykolaiv: one person was injured, equipment was damaged

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 08:00, air defenses shot down or suppressed 114 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Hits by 18 attack UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 4 locations.

The enemy attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs currently in Ukrainian airspace.

See more: Enemy UAV strikes retail facility in Kharkiv region: three people injured, shops and post office damaged. PHOTOS