Invaders struck transport infrastructure of Mykolaiv: one person was injured, equipment was damaged

Today, July 9, Russian troops launched a "Shahed" strike on the city of Mykolaiv, resulting in one casualty.

This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the attack by the "Shaheeds" targeted the city's transportation infrastructure. Trucks and equipment were damaged.

In addition, a 45-year-old man was injured in the attack. He was hospitalized and is in moderate condition.

See also: Gas station catches fire in Mykolaiv region following drone attack; people injured (updated)

What led up to it

It was previously reported that, as a result of a Russian strike on the Horokhiv community, a mother and her daughter were killed—a 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.