Invaders struck transport infrastructure of Mykolaiv: one person was injured, equipment was damaged
Today, July 9, Russian troops launched a "Shahed" strike on the city of Mykolaiv, resulting in one casualty.
This was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the attack by the "Shaheeds" targeted the city's transportation infrastructure. Trucks and equipment were damaged.
In addition, a 45-year-old man was injured in the attack. He was hospitalized and is in moderate condition.
What led up to it
It was previously reported that, as a result of a Russian strike on the Horokhiv community, a mother and her daughter were killed—a 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.
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