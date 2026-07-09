Enemy UAV strikes retail facility in Kharkiv region: three people injured, shops and post office damaged. PHOTOS
Russian troops shelled central Krasnokutsk in the Kharkiv region during the day on July 9, causing casualties.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
This afternoon, Russian troops attacked a retail facility in the village of Krasnokutsk, Bohodukhiv district, with a strike drone.
As a result of the hit, a fire broke out over an area of 300 square meters. A shop building was burning. Premises of retail establishments and a post office were also damaged.
In addition, it is reported that three people were injured as a result of the shelling.
Operational units of the State Emergency Service and a community rescue officer worked at the scene.
Consequences of the strike
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