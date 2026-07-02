Occupiers struck village of Shevchenkove in Kharkiv region with KAB: one man was killed

Russian invaders attacked the village of Shevchenkove in the Kharkiv region, resulting in the death of a man.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The enemy launched a strike with a guided air bomb, killing a 76-year-old man.

"Five other people were injured: two men, aged 70 and 52, suffered blast injuries, while two women, aged 47 and 52, and a 41-year-old man experienced acute stress reactions. Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary care.

A private home was damaged. Cleanup efforts following the shelling are ongoing," the statement said.

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