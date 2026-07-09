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News Shelling of Kharkiv region
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Russians shell car in Zolochiv: four people affected, including 5-month-old girl. PHOTO

Zolochiv.

On July 9, Russian troops struck a car carrying civilians in Zolochiv. Four people were affected by the attack, including a 5-month-old girl.

This was reported by the Kharkiv City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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Russians shelled a car carrying civilians in Zolochiv. Four people were affected by the strike, including a child.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 2 people killed, further 7 injured. PHOTOS

Casualties

  • A 28-year-old man was wounded.
  • Women aged 67 and 25, as well as a 5-month-old girl, suffered an acute stress reaction.
  • All of them are receiving medical assistance.

Атака авто у Золочеві

See more: Ruscists strike Bohodukhiv: eight injured, apartment building and petrol station damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

Author: 

auto (336) Kharkiv region (1802) Bohodukhivskyy district (144) Zolochiv (47)
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