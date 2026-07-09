Russians shell car in Zolochiv: four people affected, including 5-month-old girl. PHOTO

On July 9, Russian troops struck a car carrying civilians in Zolochiv. Four people were affected by the attack, including a 5-month-old girl.

This was reported by the Kharkiv City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russians shelled a car carrying civilians in Zolochiv. Four people were affected by the strike, including a child.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 2 people killed, further 7 injured. PHOTOS

Casualties

A 28-year-old man was wounded.

Women aged 67 and 25, as well as a 5-month-old girl, suffered an acute stress reaction.

suffered an acute stress reaction. All of them are receiving medical assistance.

See more: Ruscists strike Bohodukhiv: eight injured, apartment building and petrol station damaged. PHOTOS (updated)