Russians shell car in Zolochiv: four people affected, including 5-month-old girl. PHOTO
On July 9, Russian troops struck a car carrying civilians in Zolochiv. Four people were affected by the attack, including a 5-month-old girl.
This was reported by the Kharkiv City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Russians shelled a car carrying civilians in Zolochiv. Four people were affected by the strike, including a child.
Casualties
- A 28-year-old man was wounded.
- Women aged 67 and 25, as well as a 5-month-old girl, suffered an acute stress reaction.
- All of them are receiving medical assistance.
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