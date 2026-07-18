Russians attacked Chernihiv region with strike UAV: five people injured, including three children. PHOTO
On the evening of 17 July, Russian invaders launched a drone attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region. The enemy drone struck a residential building. A family was injured.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.
A family with children was affected
"In the evening, the Russians attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi with a strike drone. The enemy UAV struck a residential building," the statement said.
A family was affected by the attack: three children born in 2009, 2014 and 2019, as well as their parents. Rescue workers are dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack.
Rescue workers are currently dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack.
Consequences of the attack
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