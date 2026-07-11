Occupiers launched drone strike on Chernihiv: man was injured and houses were damaged. PHOTOS
This afternoon, 11 July, the Russians attacked Chernihiv with drones, resulting in one person being injured.
This was reported by the communications department of the Chernihiv Regional Police, as reported by Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that a 56-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy’s terror against the civilian population. Patrol officers provided him with first aid, after which the injured man was taken to hospital.
In addition, private homes in one of the city’s neighbourhoods were damaged by the attack.
Police are documenting the aftermath of the enemy attack and gathering evidence of yet another war crime committed by the occupiers.
The aftermath of the strike
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