Russia attacked Chernihiv region: 15-year-old boy was wounded, and houses, secondary school and warehouses caught fire. PHOTOS

A 15-year-old boy was injured in the Chernihiv region as a result of a Russian attack. Houses, a secondary school and warehouses were on fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Chernihiv district

In the Horodnia community, a fire broke out after a Russian UAV struck a residential building. A 15-year-old boy was injured.

A fire broke out at night after an enemy UAV crashed into a residential building. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv: four dead, 63 injured, destruction and fires in several districts (updated). PHOTOS

It is also noted that in the Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts, a lyceum and warehouse buildings caught fire due to Russian attacks.



Rescue workers have extinguished all the fires.

















Massive shelling on 2 June

As reported, from the night of 2 June, Kyiv came under a massive attack by enemy missiles and strike UAVs. Air defence forces engaged the aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defence activity and falling debris were reported in the city and the region.

As of 7:30 am on 2 June, four people had been killed in the capital and a further 58 injured. Of these, 40 were hospitalised, including two children.

See more: Consequences of the attack on Dnipro: 7 buildings destroyed and a further 49 damaged. Six people have died, including one rescuer. PHOTOS

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. Currently, there are six dead, 33 wounded, and a residential building has been destroyed.

On the night of 2 June, Russian forces carried out a massive air strike on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the shelling, and residential buildings, warehouses and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was struck by 15 drones and two missiles, with 10 people injured. The Osnovianskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a nursery school and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 out of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down.