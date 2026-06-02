Consequences of the attack on Dnipro: 7 buildings destroyed and a further 49 damaged. Six people have died, including one rescuer. PHOTOS

At least seven buildings have been destroyed and a further 49 damaged following a night-time attack by Russian forces in Dnipro. There are casualties and people missing, and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Boris Filatov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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While State Emergency Service units were at work, the occupiers carried out a second round of shelling, resulting in the death of a rescuer.

"After the Russian monsters struck a densely populated residential area once again, at least 49 buildings have been damaged.

Of these, seven were practically completely destroyed. Several educational establishments and trams were also damaged," Filatov said.

The fires that broke out following the strikes have been extinguished. A search and rescue operation is currently underway, as people may still be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed four-storey building. Dog handlers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian attack on Dnipro: 6 dead, 33 injured, residential building destroyed (updated). VIDEO + PHOTO report

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