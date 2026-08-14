Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to threats of Russian Ministry of Defense: "We will warm ourselves with fire of Russian refineries"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to the Russian Ministry of Defense, which had threatened to "freeze" Ukraine during the winter.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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A Response to the Occupiers

The Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to the invaders with this illustration.

What led up to this?

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a statement in which it threatened Ukraine with strikes during the winter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a "freeze" of hostilities along the front lines is currently the fastest path to peace.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry of the occupying country stated that it would not agree to a "freeze" on the war without addressing its alleged "causes."

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