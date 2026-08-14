Russian drivers filmed burnt-out lorries on road to Crimea: vehicles remain on hard shoulder. VIDEO

Footage has emerged online showing burnt-out Russian lorries on the road to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, Russian drivers are filming the vehicles, abandoned after being hit, which have been left on the side of the road.

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It is noted that this road forms part of the so-called ‘land corridor’ to Crimea, through which the occupiers transport personnel, ammunition, fuel and other supplies required by the Russian Armed Forces.

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