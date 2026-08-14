Su-27 fighter pilots from Air Force carried out air strike on building where occupiers were concentrating their forces. VIDEO

The Ukrainian air force struck a building where the occupying forces were concentrating their personnel in the eastern sector.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance detected small groups of Russian soldiers gathered in the building, hiding in the cellars.

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After receiving precise coordinates, pilots of Su-27 fighter jets from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision strike on the enemy target using aerial bombs. As a result of the strike, the building was destroyed along with the occupiers inside.

Footage of the Ukrainian Air Force’s combat operations was published by one of the pilots on his Telegram channel.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,464,440 people (+1,470 per day), 12,264 tanks, 47,870 artillery systems, 25,141 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS