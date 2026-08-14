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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,464,440 people (+1,470 per day), 12,264 tanks, 47,870 artillery systems, 25,141 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,464,440 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 13, 2026, are approximately:

  • personnel—approximately 1,464,440 (+1,470) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,264 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,141 (+11) units
  • artillery systems – 47,870 (+46) units
  • MLRS – 2,024 (+1) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,565 (+3) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,229 (+14) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 459,649 (+1,676) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 133,853 (+448) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,524 (+2) units

Read more: Nebo-U radar, fuel and ammunition depots and other enemy facilities struck – General Staff

Загальні бойові втрати російських окупантів станом на 13 серпня — Зведення

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Russian Army (12291) Armed Forces HQ (5473) liquidation (3147) elimination (7792)
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