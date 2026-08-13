Nebo-U radar, fuel and ammunition depots and other enemy facilities struck – General Staff

On the night of 13 August, Ukraine’s Defence Forces carried out a series of strikes on enemy military facilities on Russian territory and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Nebo-U radar struck

In particular, a Nebo-U radar station was struck in Sevastopol.

The Nebo-U is a Russian long-range three-dimensional VHF radar designed to detect and track aerial targets, including aircraft and cruise and ballistic missiles. Striking the station reduces the enemy’s ability to monitor the airspace and promptly detect aerial targets.

See more: AFU unmanned systems units carried out over 449,000 missions in July – General Staff. INFOGRAPHICS

Other strikes

Ukrainian troops also struck:

A UAV command post near Myrne, Zaporizhzhia region;

A fuel and lubricants depot near Dovzhansk, Luhansk region;

An ammunition depot near Novyi Hai, Zaporizhzhia region;

A materiel depot near Kalanchak, Kherson region;

A concentration of enemy personnel near Butyrky, Russia’s Belgorod region.

Read more: In occupied Crimea, Armed Forces of Ukraine hit control tower of Saki airfield and UAV repeater, - General Staff

The General Staff stressed that striking these facilities weakens the enemy’s capabilities, disrupts its logistical support and reduces its ability to amass and deploy ammunition, equipment and personnel.